The East Jackson girls' basketball team's strong start continued into region play.
The Eagles defeated Franklin County 47-44 Friday (Dec.6) on the road in their 8-AAA opener to improve to 6-2 overall.
Haven Rollins, Antonia Pittman, Kenzie Whitehead and Maurissa Thomas each scored nine points as East Jackson won its fifth-straight game.
The Eagles prevailed despite converting just 5-of-22 free throws.
"We definitely played a well-coached team (Friday)," coach Cherrelle Pullen said. "We didn’t take advantage of our opportunities at the free throw line like we should have."
Pullen said the foul-line struggles "definitely caused us to play in a closer game than what we would have liked to play."
"I’m glad we got our first region win," the coach added.
East Jackson returns to action Saturday (Dec. 7) at West Hall at 6 p.m.
