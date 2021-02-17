The postseason might be known as survive-and-advance time, but the East Jackson girls’ basketball team has been surviving all season long.
East Jackson trailed Franklin County 37-27 with 35 seconds remaining in the third quarter before putting together a furious rally — keyed by a 15-0 run — to beat the Lions 54-43 Wednesday (Feb. 17) in the Region 8-AAA semifinals at Stephens County. The team will advance to the region title game for the first time in program history.
“It shows a lot heart, a lot of perseverance,” said East Jackson coach Cherrelle Pullen as she described an emotional win, “and I keep saying adversity because these girls have been through a lot. This whole team has been through a lot.”
The season’s obstacles have included two stints in quarantine, Pullen in quarantine and the team’s numbers dropping to seven players. Yet, the Eagles (10-5) will play for a region title.
“When people count us out, it’s like we have to continue to prove ourselves that we’re worthy,” Pullen said. “And I’m just glad that they fought through. Everything that’s against us, it shows heart, it shows passion, it shows grit. So, I’m proud of them.”
East Jackson will play tournament-host Stephens County Friday (Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m.) for the 8-AAA championship.
During a tight first half, East Jackson led 18-17 with 2:56 left in the second quarter before Franklin County scored seven-straight points to take a 24-18 half-time advantage.
After falling behind by 10 late in the third — and momentum seemingly slipping away – the Eagles caught fire, rattling off 11 straight points in a span of just two minutes to take a 38-37 lead. Haven Rollins, who led East Jackson with 18 points, gave the Eagles the one-point advantage with a basket with 6:35 remaining and then padded the lead with a 3-pointer. Antonia Pittman added a three-throw at the 3:25 mark to put the Eagles up 42-37 and cap a 15-0 run.
But Franklin County’s Lexi Spencer knocked down a 3-pointer at the 3:11 mark, ending a 5:24 scoreless drought for the Lions.
Spencer later tied the game 43-43 with a 3-pointer with 2:22 remaining.
But Destiny Rakestraw — receiving a kick-out pass from Maurissa Thomas — nailed an open 3-pointer, giving the Eagles a 46-43 lead with 1:58 left.
From there, East Jackson salted away the win at the free throw line with Pittman going 6-for-6 and Thomas going 2-for-2 in the last 50 seconds. Pittman finished with 13 points.
The Eagles’ defense stifled Franklin County in the fourth quarter, allowing just two baskets.
“Just make people do things that they’re not accustomed to doing,” Pullen said of her defense. “That’s what we try to tell the girls. Make them do something that they typically wouldn’t do.”
East Jackson also reversed its fortunes at the free-throw line after struggling for most of the game. The Eagles shot just 11-of-23 until the final minute when it sank its last eight free-throw attempts.
“We’ve said it time and time: You cannot win championships without making free throws and layups,” Pullen said. “So, once they realized, they started focusing. I always say in practice, ‘You’ve got 10 seconds (to shoot) … take your time. That’s your mini time-out. So, I think they really focused on that, and it made a difference.”
After it was over, the Eagles enjoyed a jubilant on-court postgame celebration, having put itself in the region finals.
“They want it, we want it,” Pullen said of a region championship. “I just hope everybody that’s around us wants it as bad as we do, because it makes a difference.”
In the midst of her team making history, Pullen said she hopes this serves to motivate the feeder levels of the East Jackson basketball program, too.
The coach pointed out that she pulled up a seventh grader, Emilou Moore, to practice with the varsity just to have enough bodies on the floor, but also to inspire future players.
“We’re trying to set the foundation for kids like her,” Pullen said. “To say, ‘Oh, they did this. Let me have a legacy to do that, too.’ Give them something to strive for. So, I’m just excited.”
