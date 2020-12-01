Following a delayed start to its season due to COVID-19 quarantine, East Jackson tried to shake off the rust in its Tuesday (Dec. 1) opener, but fell short in a 41-37 home loss to Cherokee Bluff.
“Coming off of quarantine, I knew my girls would have difficulty with being in shape, but that's not an excuse for selfish play, unnecessary turnovers and effort,” second-year coach Cherrelle Pullen said. “(Tuesday’s) loss was an early wake up call.”
Kenzie Whitehead led East Jackson (0-1) with 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Antonia Pittman added 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals. Other scorers included Maurissa Thomas with seven points and Haven Rollins with five points.
East Jackson will travel to White County Friday (Dec. 4) for a 6 p.m. game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.