Paced by 20 points and rebounds from Haven Rollins, the East Jackson girls’ basketball team earned its second-straight win with a 59-46 Saturday (Nov. 23) victory in a Thanksgiving tournament at Apalachee.
Coach Cherrelle Pullen said her team executed its game plan well.
“This was a great team win,” she said. “I’m proud of them.”
Antonia Pittman added 16 points, three assists and a steal. Kenzie Whitehead finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and a steal. Maurissa Thomas contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Rollins also had three steals.
The win was a particularly meaningful one for Pullen, an Athens native who played high school basketball at Clarke Central.
“I’m extremely grateful and humbled to know everything I know basketball related came from the head coach at Clarke Central which is Carla Johnson and her staff when I was a student athlete there,” Pullen said. “A lot of things I do in regards to basketball I mirror my former teachers and coaches.”
East Jackson will continue play in Apalachee's tournament on Monday against Berkmar.
