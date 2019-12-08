The East Jackson girls’ basketball team got 14 points each from Antonia Pittman and Haven Rollins in a 56-32 road win Saturday (Dec. 7) over West Hall.
The victory extended the Eagles’ winning streak to six games in a row.
East Jackson (7-2, 1-0 Region 8-AAA) returns to the court Tuesday (Dec. 10) at 6 p.m. at home against Morgan County in region play.
