The East Jackson girls’ basketball team got the start it wanted, but not the finish.
After leading for a good portion of the first half, the Eagles (8-6) fell behind at halftime and never regained their footing in a 71-55 loss to Loganville Friday (Dec. 27) on the first night of East Jackson’s holiday tournament.
“I do believe we came out with high intensity – upbeat demeanor,” East Jackson coach Cherrelle Pullen said. “I do know with them switching their defense in and out, it confused our girls a little bit. Even though we finally got a little rhythm going, they took a lead on us.”
East Jackson’s Haven Rollins connected on five 3-point shots and finished with 17 points to lead the Eagles. She shot 6-for-13 from the floor.
Antonia Pittman, who shot 7-for-11 from the floor, added 16 points.
East Jackson came out hitting six of its first eight shots to take a 15-9 lead midway through the first quarter. The Eagles lost the lead twice in the second quarter before taking a 26-25 advantage on a basket from Rollins at the 2:42 mark.
But that’s when East Jackson’s struggles began.
The Eagles failed to score the rest of the half (and trailed 32-26) and were limited to just five points in the third quarter, marking a period of 7:42 with just two shots made from the floor. East Jackson, which went 2-of-17 from the floor during that span, trailed 49-31 at the end of the third quarter.
“We started going away from what was working, from penetrating and getting shots,” Pullen explained. “At one point, we started forcing shots versus taking shots that were meant to be taken. That definitely put a dent in our momentum.”
Loganville’s lead grew to as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter in handing the Eagles a 16-point setback.
East Jackson will attempt to bounce back from the loss with a Saturday (Dec. 28) matchup with Dawson County (6 p.m.) on the final day of the tournament.
“Again, it hurts to lose but as long we take it in stride, knowing what we could do to adjust from it, then we’re heading in the right direction,” Pullen said.
