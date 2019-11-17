The East Jackson girls’ basketball team dropped a pair of games over the weekend, but coach Cherrelle Pullen said the problems are easily diagnosable.
The Eagles (1-2) fell to Cherokee Bluff 49-42 Friday (Nov. 15) and Habersham Central 55-46 Saturday (Nov. 16).
“Both games we lost by single figures, and our ‘Achilles heel’ in both games was missed layups and free throws,” Pullen explained.
East Jackson went 10-for-45 from two-point range against Cherokee Bluff “with a lot of those being wide open layups that we missed.” The Eagles shot 7-of-26 from the free-throw line in that game.
Against Habersham Central, the circumstances were nearly identical.
East Jackson shot just 14-of-45 from two-point range in that loss, with several missed layups early in the contest, and 9-of-18 from the free-throw line.
“Obviously, it’s the little things when it comes down to both of these games, things that can be fixed throughout conditioning and focus,” Pullen said.
East Jackson continued to play solid defense in the losses. The Eagles picked up 25 steals and created 37 turnovers against Cherokee Bluff.
“The outcome did not reflect that, but again, we didn’t convert on their turnovers and our steals,” Pullen said.
Against Habersham Central, East Jackson forced 18 turnovers (11 off steals), but turned the ball over 19 times.
“Overall, I’m still humbled by these young ladies knowing that we are still growing and still learning what works for us,” Pullen said.
Freshman Antonia Pittman led East Jackson with 18 points and six steals against Cherokee Bluff. Fellow freshman Yasmine Clark had six points and five steals.
Against Habersham Central, Haven Rollins finished with 14 points and two steals, while Clark added 10 points and three steals. Pittman had 10 points and two steals.
East Jackson returns to action Tuesday at Oglethorpe County at 6 p.m.
