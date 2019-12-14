Despite 26 points from freshman Antonia Pittman, the East Jackson girls’ basketball team fell to 1-2 in Region 8-AAA play with a 74-63 loss to visiting Hart County Friday (Dec. 13).
Tied with Hart County 35-35 at the half, East Jackson (7-4) was outscored 39-28 in the second half in dropping its second-straight game.
Destiny Rakestraw added 10 points.
East Jackson travels to rival Jefferson Tuesday at 6 p.m. as the region schedule continues.
