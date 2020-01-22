East Jackson's Antonia Pittman scored 26 points, but Hart County still managed a 75-52 victory Tuesday (Jan. 21) in Hartwell.
The visiting Eagles trailed 38-29 at halftime, but were outscored 37-23 in the second half.
"First half, we competed," East Jackson girls' basketball coach Cherrelle Pullen said. "Second half, mentally and physically, we were still in the locker room."
East Jackson (10-12, 3-6 Region 8-AAA) will host No. 2-ranked Jefferson (18-4, 9-0 Region 8-AAA) Friday (Jan. 24) at 6 p.m.
