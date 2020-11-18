Cherrelle Pullen is no longer a first-year coach, and she’s already seeing the benefit.
“The most encouraging thing I’ve seen from this preseason is honestly the fact I’m not ‘new’ anymore,” the second-year East Jackson girls’ head basketball coach said. “My expectations have been set, the girls know me and I know them. It’s just time to really build off of that trust.”
And she’s ready to do that in Year 2.
Pullen led East Jackson to an 11-16 mark last year, tying the school record for wins in her rookie season. She’ll have seven players returning from last year — including its top two scorers — as the program seeks its a trip to the state tournament and its first-ever winning season. Both goals eluded the team last year.
Of course, this season much different than last with sports being played during a pandemic. But Pullen is already encouraged by how the players have responded so far to an already unusual year in high school sports.
“Throughout the adversity, the unknown and the unforeseen, it’s humbling to know I really have a special group of young ladies that I’m proud of for multiple reasons,” she said. “Basketball is only a part of this puzzle we’ve created.”
•Lineup: East Jackson’s returning cast includes several players who can score. Haven Rollins (10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last year), Kenzie Whitehead and Maurissa Thomas are experienced players who all contributed to East Jackson’s state tournament run of 2018-19. Then there's Antonia Pittman (14.3 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game), who made an immediate impact offensively last year as a freshman as the team's leading scorer. “I’m expecting a lot of leadership, commitment, and growth out of all of these young ladies, as well as, the others,” Pullen said. “I have some strong seniors who I believe want to leave a legacy they will be proud of. I’m also expecting them to be more confident in the half-court offense as well."
•Strengths/weaknesses: East Jackson will be fast, which should fuel the Eagles’ transition offense and help their defensive efforts (The team averaged 15.5 steals per game a year ago). Still, the Eagles lack for height, which could pose problems. “Our tallest player is 5’9,” Pullen said. “Our team is really a combination of guards.
•Region outlook: Three of the state tournament teams from 8-AAA (Jefferson, Morgan County and Jackson County) last year left the region, but Stephens County, which went 21-7 a year ago, has dropped down to 8-AAA, as has Oconee County. Pullen said while the region lost some great teams, “we’ve also added two great teams.” Meanwhile, Franklin County, Monroe Area and Hart County all remain in the six-team region. East Jackson hopes to be one of the four teams earning a playoff berth. “I do believe the competitiveness of all the teams across the region is still pretty high,” Pullen said. “We have to go and play hard every single night.”
•Goals: East Jackson tied a school record for wins last year, but missed out on a winning season. The team wants to change that. “Goals for the season are to again, strive for a .500 season and above,” Pullen said. “We also want to strive for a chance to compete in the postseason.”
