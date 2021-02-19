East Jackson had never played for a region championship before, but Eagle coach Cherrelle Pullen didn’t want to chalk up her team’s 25-point loss Friday as solely the result of first-time jitters.
“Maybe, but at the end of the day, you don’t get a lot of opportunities, so when you’re in the present, make the most of it, so it’s ultimately the will to want, and they didn’t want it,” Pullen said.
The second-seeded East Jackson girls’ basketball team fell to top-seed and tournament-host Stephens County 67-42 Feb. 19 in the program’s first-ever region finals appearance.
The Eagles (10-6) dug themselves into an early hole against the No. 9-ranked Indians that they couldn’t overcome. Stephens County quickly jumped out to a 10-1 lead two and a half minutes into game as the Eagles struggled with turnovers and shooting from the floor.
The Eagles ended up going scoreless from the field for the first 4:58 en route to trailing 18-7 after one quarter. Pullen said her team didn’t respond to the pressure well.
“They (Stephens County) had a group of girls who really wanted it, and it showed from their effort and their tenacity, and our girls just folded,” Pullen said. “That’s what it really boils down to.”
Stephens County’s lead grew to 34-15 lead at the break, as Kiarra Howard fueled the Indians’ first half with 15 points. Stephens County, which beat the Eagles by a single basket on Feb. 12, held a lead of at least 20 points for most of the second half before winning by a 25-point margin.
Maurissa Thomas led East Jackson with 15 points, and Antonia Pittman added 13 points.
Howard finished with 26 points for Stephens County, which included five 3-pointers. Ranajan Verdell, the region’s Player of the Year, added 18 points for the Indians, including her 1,000th career point in the third quarter, and provided an inside defensive presence with her shot-blocking ability.
“(Verdell) just didn’t just all-region player for no reason,” Pullen said. “She’s a baller. I commend her on that. They shot well. (Howard) did an awesome job from the outside as well. So, we just struggled altogether.”
East Jackson will now host a state tournament game for the first time in program history, facing Region 5-AAA No. 3-seed Sandy Creek (16-12) on either Tuesday or Wednesday.
“Starting next week, the record is 0-0, so the process starts all over again,” Pullen said. “But, from this point on, it’s really just how bad you want it. Because you win or you go home. Eat or be eaten. So, there’s no other way to explain it. It’s just they have to want it.”
To that end, Pullen looks forward to hosting a first-round game, but said her team must be read to play.
“That will be exciting to have, back at home in our gym and on our court,” she said. “But if we go and lay down, it will be the same kind of outcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.