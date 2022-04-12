The East Jackson girls' soccer team lost in a hard fought battle against Coahulla Creek 2-1 in the final minutes on Tuesday (Apr. 12) in the first round of the AAA State Playoffs.
East Jackson spent most of the first half with the ball in its possession. Meghan Gates and Shania Wegesend made key passes and displayed excellent footwork early in the half.
However, the first goal was scored by Coahulla Creek in the 4th minute to put it up 1-0. Annalise Dominski, East Jackson goalie, made crucial stops to keep the lead at one goal before the end of the half.
The Eagles senior, Ellenah Yang, struck from inside the box in the 35th minute, followed by a quick celebration with her teammates.
The majority of the half was filled with back and forth possessions and hand balls. As the clock winded down and the score stayed tied, the Eagles were hopeful about continuing their playoff chances.
With only 2:20 left in the ball game, Coahulla Creek intercepted a pass and drove it all the way down the field and scored to bring the score to 2-1, and ultimately winning the ball game.
East Jackson ends the season with an overall record of 7-5. The Lady Eagles finished 2nd in the Region 8-AAA standings with a 4-1 record, their only loss coming against Oconee County in the de facto region championship game.
