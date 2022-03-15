Ellanah Hang accounted for five of East Jackson’s seven goals Friday (Mar. 11) against Hart County, leading the team to a comfortable victory.
The Eagles beat the Bulldogs 7-1. Hang had a hat trick, plus two assists. Megan Gates had a brace, while Essences Hunter scored one goal. Shayanne Westmoreland scored her first goal since going down with an injury last season.
East Jackson’s (4-3, 2-0 Region 8-AAA) defensive effort was just as potent as the offensive effort. Georgia Hooper and Summer Huskin commanded the center of the field and received support from Brenau prospect Lizzy Smith. Annalise Dominski, a Georgia State recruit at goalkeeper, allowed just one goal to slip by her.
“It’s an amazing job those girls do to pull it together on defense,” said head coach Meredith Gallman. “We’re pulling it together this year. We’ve got a great set of girls. I think we are doing amazing this year.
“I’m very impressed with how our team has come together, especially with so many freshmen and sophomores. We have a lot of swing players that are playing JV and varsity that are pulling it all together and making one great team.”
The Eagles are undefeated through two region games, but their toughest games are still ahead of them. Monroe Area and Oconee County are two of the toughest teams East Jackson will play this season
“It’s important to stay on top always, even in our region,” Gallman said. “We do have a lot of competition with Oconee County and Monroe Area coming up. To start 2-0 is amazing. The girls are working really hard, communicating, it’s really important to us.
“We have North Gwinnett coming up Friday, we’re hoping that will prepare us to match up with Oconee County. I think that will be one of our toughest games this year. That’s what we’re working towards; playing our best and winning against Oconee.”
East Jackson rescheduled his home match against Monroe Area for Wednesday (Mar. 16). The two region rivals were supposed to meet last Tuesday (Mar. 8), but bad weather forced them to postpone.
If the weather postpones Wednesday’s meeting, East Jackson will host Monroe Area in two weeks (Mar. 28).
