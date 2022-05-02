Five East Jackson soccer players were selected to the 8-AAA girls’ all-region soccer team.
Defensive player Georgia Hooper was a first-team selection and midfielder Megan Gates and forward Ellenah Hang were both second-team selections.
Goal keeper Annalize Dominiski and defensive player Lizzy Smith received honorable-mention recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.