East Jackson came within three goals of winning a region title Friday (Apr. 1), but it wasn’t meant to be as Oconee County defeated the Eagles 4-1.
The game was the de facto Region 8-AAA Championship Game as both teams entered the season finale undefeated in the region standings. The Eagles will instead enter the Class AAA State Playoffs next week as a No. 2 seed and will host Coahulla Creek from Region 6-AAA.
East Jackson earned the right to play for the region title after defeating Monroe Area and Franklin County on back-to-back nights (Mar. 28-29) earlier in the week. The Eagles defeated the Hurricanes 2-0 at home, and survived a close match with the Lions 3-2 at home as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.