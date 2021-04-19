A year after COVID wiped out the tennis season, the East Jackson girls’ tennis team has responded with a history-marking campaign.
The Eagles, by virtue of a first-round victory at the Region 8-AAA tournament last week, has qualified for the state tournament for the first time ever. East Jackson will face Region 5-AAA No. 1 seed Westminster, a 16-time state champion, Tuesday (April 20, 4 p.m.) on the road. The Wildcats reached the Final Four in 2019.
“Our varsity girls have been strong all season, getting better each week,” Eagle coach Stephanie Harrison said. “We are all very excited that our girls have made school history in making it to the first round of state.”
East Jackson opened last week's region tournament with a 3-2 win over Franklin County April 13 with victories from Rylee Sosebee (No. 1 singles), Isabel Harrison (No. 2 singles) and Madison Bruce (No. 3 singles) to secure a spot in the state tournament.
The Eagles followed with a 3-0 semifinals loss to Oconee County later that day and then fell to Hart County 3-2 on Wednesday (April 14) in the third-place match. Sosebee and Bruce each earned wins in that match.
BOYS’ TEAM
The East Jackson boys’ tennis team’s season ended with a 3-2 loss to Franklin County on April 13 in the first round of the Region 8-AAA tournament. Kendall Sosebee won at No. 1 singles while Troy Wilson won at No. 3 singles.
