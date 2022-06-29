Haven Rollins of East Jackson Comprehensive High School recently signed with Spartanburg Methodist College to take her basketball career to the collegiate level. SMC is a Divison-1 school associated with the National Junior College Athletic Association in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Rollins has made her mark on the EJCHS women’s basketball program. Rollins is the all-time leading scorer for East Jackson, passing her assistant coach Faith Kennedy. Rollins started playing the game at a young age and was unsure of the sport at first.
“At the age of six playing rec ball I did not really like basketball but my cousin wanted me to play with her. I excelled in rec ball and decided to start playing on a travel team,” Rollins expressed. During eighth grade Rollins knew she could be something special. “I knew that I had something special and that I wanted to go play at the collegiate level,” Rollins explained.
She is the first player to reach 1000 points in EJCHS history and is the winningest player in school history.
Rollins received high praises from her coaches during her signing ceremony.
“It is well deserved. You have persevered through so many changes and I am proud of you and your entire community is as well,” expressed Coach Matt Allen, head women’s basketball coach at EJCHS.
