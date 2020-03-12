Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Jackson County Schools have announced their closure from March 16-30. That includes the cancelation of all athletic events for Jackson County and East Jackson high schools during that period.
"While there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, in the greater interest of public health, JCSS will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16, and re-opening Monday, March 30," the school system statement read. "During this closing, there will be no extracurricular activities, sports, school events, or field trips. As additional information and guidance are provided, updates will be shared."
As of now, Jackson County Comprehensive High School still plans for their teams to play this weekend unless other school systems cancel or the GHSA changes its ruling.
"All athletic activities scheduled this weekend are still on as of now, except for tennis, whose tournament was cancelled," JCCHS athletic director Brad Hayes said in a statement. "We are closely monitoring and working with other school systems, officials associations and the GHSA and will reassess tomorrow. On Monday, we will follow the district policy and stop all extra curricular activities for two weeks."
Similarly, East Jackson Comprehensive High School plans to play its Friday and Saturday events.
Jefferson and Commerce have yet to make an announcement about their sports teams.
Check back later as more details emerge.
