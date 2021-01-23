The team with perhaps the smallest roster numbers in 8-AAA finds itself sitting atop the region in late January.
In a battle of teams tied for first-place, the East Jackson girls beat Franklin County 47-42 Friday (Jan. 22) on the road, using a 14-4 run in the final five minutes to sprint past the Lions. East Jackson is now 3-0 in region play. The first-place Eagles took just seven players up to Carnesville.
“That’s all we’ve got,” East Jackson coach Cherrelle Pullen said. “… Through all the adversity we’ve faced, I keep saying ’seven-deep.’ That’s all I need. So, I’m proud of how they closed out and finished strong.”
Kenzie Whitehead led East Jackson (7-2) with 14 points, 10 of which came during the Eagles’ late push. Destiny Rakestraw added 10 points.
East Jackson trailed 38-33 heading into the fourth quarter after a back-and-forth third quarter.
Whitehead ignited the Eagles’ fourth-quarter run with a layup after a steal. The senior then knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to give East Jackson a 41-38 lead.
“On the bench, I told her I need her,” Pullen said. “I know I’ve said that a few times … I think she underestimates her true potential … She’s our anchor, and so it was very important to have her hit those clutch shots, and get the morale of the team up and going.”
After a Franklin County free throw, Destiny Rakestraw sank a long two-pointer, and Whitehead added another fast-break layup to increase the Eagles’ lead to 45-39. A basket from Antonia Pittman with two minutes remaining put East Jackson ahead 47-42.
Franklin County was called for a charge with 53 seconds left, giving the ball back to East Jackson. The Lions never got the ball back. The Eagles went on to run out the clock without having to go to the free throw line.
“There’s still little things that we can do to even clean that up more,” Pullen said of the final minute, “but the fact that we were able to play keep-away, I was proud of that.”
East Jackson travels to Stephens County (11-5, 2-1 Region 8-AAA) Tuesday (Jan. 26, 6 p.m.) for a major region matchup as the Eagles try to remain perfect in 8-AAA.
While Pullen said she likes where her team stands through three region games, she doesn’t want complacency to set in.
“Obviously, we’ve got to play all these teams again, whether it’s at home or at their place,” she said. “It is the fact that they’re going to come back with a vengeance, and we’ve got to answer the call. So, 3-0 is good, but let’s finish strong.”
FRANKLIN CO. 67, EAST JACKSON (BOYS) 46
The East Jackson boys' basketball team fell into a deep hole after a quarter of play, and didn’t have the firepower to mount a comeback in a 67-46 road loss at Franklin County Friday (Jan. 22).
Makayl Rakestraw led the Eagles with 20 points. R.J. White added 15 points. But only three other Eagles scored.
The Eagles’ trailed 25-8 after the opening quarter, due in part to five Lion 3-pointers.
“We never recovered from that first quarter,” coach Jarvis Smith said.
In addition to a lack of offense, East Jackson struggled rebounding.
“We’ve just got a bunch of small guards,” Smith said. “And if we’re not hitting shots from the perimeter, we don’t stand a chance no matter who we’re playing.”
East Jackson steadied itself in the second quarter, trimming the Lions' 17-point lead to 13 points (30-17), but were quickly outscored 14-1 coming out of halftime.
The Eagles are now 0-4 in region play with six 8-AAA games remaining. Smith compared the region schedule to “quizzes” before the final exam, which is the region tournament in mid-February.
“All you need is one game,” Smith said. “It doesn’t matter if we win the rest of these or lose the rest of them, it still comes down to (winning) one game to try to get to the state tournament … So we’re trying to improve every game.”
East Jackson plays Tuesday (Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m.) at Stephens County.
