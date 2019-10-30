Kortney Kurtz has stepped down as East Jackson's head volleyball coach.
In three seasons, Kurtz led the Eagles to 57 wins including an appearance in the Class AAA Sweet 16 in 2017.
"It has been a remarkable experience holding this role for the past three years," Kurtz said. "It was my dream job, and I was so lucky to hold it at such a young age. The trust that the players, parents and administration had in me allowed me to fulfill my role as needed.
"Some of the players hold really special places in my heart as I have seen some grow so much on the court and off the court. I have met some fantastic young women who I know will grow into amazing, successful adults. To add, I have some phenomenal families who just supported me day in and day out. The relationships I have made have allowed me to take a different step in my volleyball career, which I am excited to begin."
Kurtz's new adventure in volleyball will be running and coaching club volleyball teams in the area.
"I am so lucky and blessed that these families have so much trust and respect for me that I will be able to continue coaching most of the young girls in our program and have the opportunity to watch them grow and continue playing the game we all love," Kurtz said. "It was a hard decision to make, but I had so much support and understanding of my decision that it made it a little bit easier. The girls know that I am not gone forever and that I am just a text or phone call away when they need me. I will certainly be found in the EJ gym in the future, just holding a different role."
