After coming up short against Athens Academy on Tuesday, East Jackson returned home to host Banks County on Friday night. The Eagles were without leading scorer Birdy Cunningham as he was sidelined with an injury. The Eagles sent out Brody Carruth (10), Eli Buffington (11), Omarion Tuggle (11), Kelby Anderson (12) and Markel Jarrells (12) to start the game.
In the initial minutes of the game, nerves were on display as turnovers and missed opportunities forced both head coaches to burn timeouts. Nearing the end of the quarter, the Eagles settled in with Buffington and Anderson producing three-pointers and Moon providing a layup to finish trailing 15-8.
The second period is where the Eagles found their stride as the senior trio of Anderson, Jarrells and Moon exploited the Leopards defense and brought the home supporters to their feet. The Eagles won the second quarter 23-15 and jogged into the locker room clinging to a one-point advantage.
With a quick appearance back from the locker room, the Eagles surprised teammate, and friend, Gary Maddox to help celebrate him as it was announced he would share the title of Mr. EJCHS. After a quick celebration, the Eagles returned to the locker room to prepare for the second half.
The third quarter began slowly for both sides as points were tough to come by. The sides traded hard-fought baskets as Moon, Maddox and Buffington all scored for the Eagles to go into the fourth and final period down 42-39.
As the fourth quarter began, the gym was as loud as it’s been all season. The Eagles were determined to upset the Leopards. Unfortunately the Eagles’ offense started to sputter and Banks County began to separate themselves.
The Leopards made four, three-pointers in the final period which was too much for the Eagles to overcome. While East Jackson battled all night, Banks County prevailed by a final score of 58-48.
With the loss, East Jackson fell to a 7-13 record overall and a 1-5 record in region play.
“Even though we lost two tough and energetic games on Tuesday and Friday that brought a multitude of emotions, we still need and will stick to our goal of making it to the state playoffs.” said Eli Buffington(11).
East Jackson continues their pursuit of making the state playoffs as they travel to Union County (January 25) and Providence Christian Academy (January 27) to play two region opponents.
