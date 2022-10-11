Growing up you could find Wilson in a cheer uniform and flipping and tumbling throughout life. Being a cheerleader was something Wilson had been passionate about for quite some time.
“Cheer was my world. I grew up doing gymnastics and that is all I have ever known,” Wilson said.
During the summer heading into her sophomore year Wilson decided it was time to try something new. After doing competitive cheer for so long she was ready for a new adventure.
“Cheer was very exhausting and my body was tired. I was kind of burnt out and I was ready to try something new,” Wilson explained.
Wilson grew up playing baseball in the yard with her brother and one day jokingly brought up the idea of trying out for the softball team.
“I told my parents since it was only my sophomore year I could try it and if I didn’t like it that was okay too,” Wilson expressed.
Wilson and her family reached out to a previous coach and were told that this year would be a great year for her to start. After letting her competition cheerleading coach know she would only be doing sideline cheer, Wilson signed the softball form and was ready for tryouts.
“I was terrified. I was very nervous being that I knew nothing about softball. I continuously texted a girl that I knew on the team asking her questions and making sure I had everything I needed,” Wilson said.
Before tryouts Wilson met with head coach Faith Kennedy to understand the basics of the game before coming out to tryouts.
“I still felt very clueless because it was so new to me. I have always been used to tumbling and throwing girls in the air. I was just not used to catching and throwing a ball at all,” Wilson explained.
Wilson ended up making the team and explained the moment as “very exciting.” Although she made the team she was still nervous about getting into the groove of things.
Wilson credits both of her parents and step parents for the immense amount of success she has seen with softball. Although she explains that she has always been a “daddy’s girl.”
“The night I decided to try out we went to Academy and bought a random bat for me to start practicing with. He was all for it. We went into our barn to the batting cages that we have and for two hours he helped me with various different things relating to softball. After that moment he was not going to let me back out of softball,” Wilson explained.
Right off the bat during summer practice Coach Kennedy noticed that Wilson had a pretty strong arm due to the fact she had lifted girls into the air all of her life. It was in that moment that Coach Kennedy asked her the million dollar question.
“She came up to me and told me she had a crazy question for me and that I could say no. She then asked me if I would be interested in taking pitching lessons,” Wilson said.
Wilson quickly responded with a big yes. “I knew this was my moment. I can do this because she trusted me enough to ask me to try something like this,” Wilson explained.
After her first pitching lesson, Wilson quickly started to love what she was doing. “The progress has been amazing. Just seeing where I started out and where I am now is crazy,” Wilson expressed.
Pitching quickly became a part of who Wilson was. Every day after lessons she would take her glove home and pitch with her brother in the yard to continuously work hard to be the best she could be.
“I was determined to be the best I could be and I was not going to back down from this idea,” Wilson said.
During the first scrimmage of the season Wilson finally got her start during a game.
“I was terrified and a little bit clueless. I pitched an inning and it was one of the coolest things I have ever done. Since that day it has been continuous ever since,” Wilson stated.
Wilson has learned much more about herself by stepping out of her comfort zone and trying something new.
“I have met so many more people. It has made me more understanding in a way. It was hard for me mentally to tell myself it’s okay because I have never played. A lot of times I get frustrated but also I am playing with girls who have played travel ball all their life. If anything I have learned to overcome my doubts of myself,” Wilson said.
The most exciting part of starting a new adventure for Wilson has been being able to meet new friends and seeing different sides of people.
“I was most excited to get myself out there so people understand I am not just this random girl on the cheer team. I truly just wanted to strive to be the best at something whether that’s something i’ve done all my life or something new. I was excited to see the other sides of people and people to see me,”
The biggest lesson Wilson has learned from this new journey of softball is to not hold herself back and to branch out with any opportunity she is given.
“I have always kept myself in a little bubble. I wish I would have tried something new from the beginning. As much as I love cheer, I do believe I have more potential. I am excited how these newer two years of my softball career go. The biggest lesson has just been that I have so much more in me than I thought. I realized I have so much more confidence and ability than I give myself credit for,” Wilson explained.
