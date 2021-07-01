New East Jackson boys’ basketball coach Tyler Gamble knew he’d be throwing a young team “into the fire, so to speak” during summer scrimmages. But he said that trial-by-fire experience was very much needed.
“For us, it was more about exposure … we took our lumps, but with no varsity experience, that’s kind of expected,” said Gamble, a former Eagle assistant who was promoted to head coach in May. “That’s why played so many games.”
East Jackson wrapped up its summer scrimmage schedule last week, having competed in 17 scrimmages after a 3-15 season in 2020-21 under Jarvis Smith, who resigned in April.
Installation of a new offense and defense was a big component of the summer slate. While the team showed its youth, at times, in executing the X’s and O’s, it also flashed potential.
“We saw where, when we did what we were trying to do, it worked,” Gamble said. “But because it was so new, we had lapses where we kind of can’t remember what we’re supposed to be doing and missed assignments … But as they learn it, when we can put it all together, it works.”
East Jackson is also having to move on following the graduation of Makayl Rakestraw, a four-year starter to set the school scoring record with over 1,600 points. Gamble said several players had to step up during summer scrimmages without “that one stud like we’ve had with Makayl.”
“All of our kids have kind of have had to just kind of rally around each other and kind of figure out on the fly and grow up,” said Gamble, who noted that rising sophomore Eli Buffington had to step in particular in absence of one of the teams’ post players this summer.
But the new coach also saw resiliency from his squad over the course of the 17-game scrimmage slate. Gamble said his team “got beat pretty bad” in some scrimmages but managed to bounce back.
“It seems like the game after it, we responded really well,” he said. “So, they’re learning. They are taking the challenge. We’ve had a lot of good, hard conversations this summer, and they’re not sacred of the truth and not scared to face that adversity, and kind of hit it head on.”
Gamble said he looks forward to individual work in July to increase skill development, along with time in the weight room, to “spring board us into a good fall.”
