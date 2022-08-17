Quarterbacks:
Randy Smith is the starting quarterback for the Eagles. Coach Pettus also made reference to Drew Richardson. Both of these athletes can flip and play wide receiver when not playing at the quarterback position.
Defensive Key Players: Jamal Neal, Tyquese Gresham and Josh Stansell have all proven to be crucial play makers for the Eagles defense.
Offensive Key Players:
Jamal Neal and Josh Stansell are the big seniors up front for the Eagles. Tyquese Gresham is a big play maker on the offensive line as well. East Jackson is stacked with running backs this season with Gary Maddox, Quay Hill, Dekan Williams and JZ Lester. Talan Jackson has been an asset in the wide receiver position.
Special Teams Key Players:
Johnny Benitez is back again for the Eagles and kicks consistently. Randy and Dekan are also consistent in their punting duties.
