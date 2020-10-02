Here's a round-up of prep football action for Oct. 2:
Jefferson 26, Hart Co. 19
Jefferson’s Malaki Starks threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Neese with 20 seconds left to cap a wild night in Hartwell as the Dragons beat Hart County 26-19 on Friday (Oct. 2).
The Class AAAA No. 2-ranked Dragons (4-0) led 19-6 in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs struck for two touchdowns, tying tie the game 19-19 with 1:16 left. A botched PAT attempt from Hart County, however, prevented the Bulldogs from taking the lead.
While the Bulldogs limited Jefferson’s triple option offense to just 145 rushing yards, the Dragons were able to dial up plays in the passing game. Starks finished 3-of-7 for 114 yards and three touchdowns. He hit Dawson Crawley for a 34-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and later found Neese for a 47-yard third-quarter touchdown pass before connecting with Neese for the game-winner in the waning moments of regulation.
Starks added 51 rushing yards on 14 carries, while Neese caught two balls — both for touchdowns — for 77 yards.
The game included a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown from Kadin Bailey in the first quarter.
Hart County ran the ball 49 times for 223 yards, led by Virginia Tech commit Malachi Thomas who ran for 103 yards on 25 carries.
The Dragons open region play next week (Oct. 9) at Flowery Branch.
Jackson Co. 20, Walnut Grove 0
Jackson County quarterback Isaiah Maxey threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Finely and then ran for an 11-yard touchdown as Jackson County pulled away in the fourth quarter in a 20-0 win over Walnut Grove Friday (Oct. 2).
La’Travious Ransom scored on a four-yard run in the second quarter to get the Panthers on the board.
The Panther defense recorded its fourth shutout in its last 14 games.
Jackson County continues region play next week (Oct. 9) at Clarke Central.
East Hall 49, East Jackson 34
East Hall’s high-powered offense proved a bit too much for East Jackson in a 49-34 homecoming defeat Friday (Oct. 2).
East Jackson trailed just 28-20 at the end of the third quarter, but East Hall answered with two touchdowns within the first two minutes of the final period to take a 43-20 lead.
The Eagles will host Rabun County and five-star quarterback prospect Gunner Stockton at home next week (Oct. 9).
