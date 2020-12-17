Second-year East Jackson boys’ basketball coach Jarvis Smith — who has been a head coach in both high school and college — recently collected his 200th career high school coaching win. Jackson Herald sports editor Ben Munro talks with Smith talks about that moment, as well as growing up a Georgia Tech basketball fan and the night he got hot from the 3-point line during his college-playing days.
Munro: You recently picked up your 200th victory. What did that milestone mean to you?
Smith: Being able to pick up our 200th high school career win was an awesome experience. A lot of guys don't get to see those type of numbers. We have been lucky over the years to have coached the young men we have.
Munro: Talk about the challenges of coaching during a pandemic this season. Some games have already been canceled. How stressful has everything been for you and your staff?
Smith: By far this has been the most challenging job trying to coach during this pandemic. Games being canceled I can handle, but not knowing what your locker room will look like day to day is the hardest part to me. It's so hard to prepare for that.
Munro: Talk about your own playing career. What was your most memorable moment?
Smith: I tell kids this all the time, cherish your time while playing sports. I had so many big time moments it's hard to choose just one. If some of my former (Brewton Parker College) teammates were around they would say the night I caught fire from the 3-point line and went a school record 10-13 from the 3-point line.
Munro: How is your jump shot these days?
Smith: Well I know I could still help some programs out. LOL.
Munro: What teams and players did you follow growing up?
Smith: Being a kid raised in Atlanta, I was brought up by Georgia Tech hoops. During the 80s and 90s, coach Bobby Cremins had our Jackets rolling … from Mark Price, Kenny Anderson, James Frossert, Dennis Scott and the list goes on. I will always be a diehard Hawks fan. But when it was all said and done I wasn't any different than any other kid. We all just wanted to let one guy! Like Mike!
Munro: So, Jordan or LeBron? What side of that debate are you on?
Smith: Only one side and that's Jordan for me!
Munro: I always want to know what people are listening to. What’s playing in your vehicle when you’re on your way to EJCHS? Is it a heavy dose of 1990s stuff?
Smith: Anytime I'm in my truck it's always in heavy rotation, 90's and 2000's hip hop.
Munro: And finally, back to basketball. Talk a little bit about this year’s Eagles. What are you most excited about when you watch this year’s group?
Smith: I'm excited about these Eagles because no one expects this group to do anything. We are an afterthought, and that's fine, but one thing for sure is, we are going to continue to hold each of our players accountable on and off the court. And develop winners without taking shortcuts.
