Here are results from Sept. 1 East Jackson sports action:
The East Jackson volleyball team grabbed two area wins, dominating visiting Monroe Area and Franklin County Tuesday (Sept. 4).
The Eagles beat Monroe Area 25-6, 25-7 and Franklin County 25-11, 25-8.
Against Monroe Area, Keely Shultz finished with four aces, four kills and six digs, while Mya Howard picked up five kills and five digs. Allison Lounder had 14 assists.
Against Franklin County, Howard had six kills and nine digs, while Shultz served up seven aces and had six digs. Lounder recorded 17 assists. She is now the school’s all-time record holder in assists with over 1,000.
East Jackson returns to action Thursday (Sept. 3) with matches against Gainesville, Habersham Central and Lumpkin County at Gainesville starting at 5 p.m.
Softball
•Stephens Co. 12, East Jackson 2 (five innings): East Jackson (0-3, 0-1 Region 8-AAA) returned from a two-week COVID-19-related hiatus Tuesday (Sept. 1) and fell to 8-AAA opponent Stephens County 12-2 at home in five innings.
This was the team’s first action since a 2-0 loss to Winder-Barrow on Aug. 12. East Jackson was shut down from Aug. 14-28.
This contest was also East Jackson’s first region game.
Madison Bruce went 2-for-3, but the Eagles were limited to just four hits in their return.
East Jackson returns to play Wednesday (Sept. 2) at home against non-region opponent Oglethorpe County at 5:30 pm. The Eagles return to region play Thursday (Sept. 3) at Monroe Area at 5:30 p.m.
The team will make up two region games it missed during its layoff, taking on Oconee County on Sept. 14 and Hart County on Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.