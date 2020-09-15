Playing a make up game with Region 8-AAA opponent Oconee County, East Jackson was shut out at home 8-0.
Oconee County led 3-0 after two innings and broke the game open with four scores in the fifth inning.
Myla Pulliam led the Eagles, going 2-for-3.
(From Saturday)
SOFTBALL: East Jackson defeats Jackson High School to close tourney
The East Jackson softball team downed Jackson High School 7-5 Saturday (Sept. 12) to take two out of four games in a weekend tournament in Madison.
The Eagles jumped out to a 5-3 lead after an inning. Jackson eventually tied the game 5-5 in the top of the fourth inning, but the Eagles struck for two runs in the bottom half of the inning en route to the win.
Isabel Harrison broke the tie with an RBI triple, and Lindsey Little followed with an RBI single. Harrison went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Little was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Hannah Williamson (1-for-2) also drove in two runs.
Harrison earned the win, throwing five innings, allowing four hits and five runs, though only one was earned. She walked four batters and struck out six.
The Eagles were coming off a 17-0 loss to Prince Avenue earlier in the day in a game that East Jackson played all its subs, according to coach Will Bartlett.
Prior to that, East Jackson fell 7-2 on Friday (Sept. 11) to Strong Rock Christian.
East Jackson led 2-1 in the third inning, but Strong Rock scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning and four in the fourth inning.
Madison Bruce had two of East Jackson’s three hits.
The Eagles opened the tournament with a 2-1 win over Newton earlier on Friday with Amy Nixon delivering a two-run single in the top for the sixth inning. The Eagles received a stellar pitching performance from Harrison in the win. She threw six innings, allowing five hits and one run, which came in the in the second inning.
Emma Anderson went 2-for-3, while Nixon was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
CROSS COUNTRY: East Jackson boys’ take seven, girls sixth at home meet
Hosting the Eagle Invitational at Lamar Murphy Park, the East Jackson boys’ cross country team took seventh out of nine teams, while the girls placed sixth out of seven teams.
In the boys’ race, Evan Gates ran a 17:55.62, placing 17th overall, to pace the Eagles. Noah Watts (40th, 19:15.47), Isael Guerra-Baca (46th, 19:28.32), Theron Walker (50th, 19:40.96) and Blake Craig (51st, 19:45.16) rounded out the scoring.
Emily Parker led the East Jackson girls, placing 20th with a time of 23:39.14. She was followed by Lissett Miranda (21st, 23:39.70), Alayna Castaneda (29th, 24:33.57), Kaitlyn Weaver (42nd, 26:05.41) and Lizzy Smith (44th, 26:10.44).
East Jackson hosts the Bob Roller Invitational Sept. 26.
