Here's a run down of recent East Jackson fall sports action:
Aug. 29
Cross country
•East Jackson boys fifth, girls ninth at North Georgia Championships: The East Jackson boys’ placed fifth out of 10 teams in the second varsity race at the North Georgia Championships, which the Eagles hosted at Lamar Murphy Park. The girls placed ninth in the second varsity girls’ race.
Evan Gates led the East Jackson boys with a 16th-place finish and time of 18:51.64, followed by Andree Menchaca (17th, 18:56.11), Noah Watts (29th, 19:53.83), Oscar Sanchez (30th, 19:5930) and Blake Craig (39th, 20:22.99).
Lissett Miranda paced the East Jackson girls, running a 24:05.19 to place 18th. Rounding out the scoring was Jessica Rivvers (47th 26:24.19), Nova Hanna (49th, 26:32.37), Logan Horne (50th, 26:38.88) and Kaitllyn Weaver (57th, 27:04.90).
Aug. 27
Volleyball
•East Jackson 2, Athens Christian 0; East Jackson 2, Lake Oconee Academy 1: The East Jackson volleyball team grabbed two more wins, beating a pair of non-area foes on the road at Athens Christian.
The Eagles opened with a 25-10, 25-13 win over host Athens Christian. Mya Howard led the attack with six kills, while Alannah Padillo served up seven aces. Allison Lounder finished with 12 assists.
East Jackson then beat Lake Oconee Academy 25-5, 19-25, 16-14.
Lounder recorded 19 assists, making her the school’s all-time assist leader, according to coach Candace Crenshaw, who cited stats from MaxPreps.com.
Howard had eight kills and seven digs, while Keely Shultz had eight digs.
