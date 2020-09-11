Franklin County ended East Jackson’s three-game winning streak as the Lions topped the visiting Eagles 8-0 on Thursday (Sept. 10) in Region 8-AAA play.
The Lions’ big inning came in the bottom of the fourth when they scored four runs to extend a 1-0 lead to 5-0. They added a score in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to end the game early.
East Jackson (3-5, 1-2 Region 8-AAA) was limited to just two hits.
The Eagles return to action Friday (Sept. 11) against Newton (4:30 p.m.) and Strong Rock Christian (8 p.m.) in a tournament in Madison. The Eagles resume region play Monday (Sept. 14) at 5:30 p.m. at home against Oconee County in a make-up game.
VOLLEYBALL: Eagles drop two region matches
The East Jackson volleyball team fell to 2-3 in region play after being swept by both Hart County and Stephens County Thursday (Sept. 10) at Stephens County.
The Eagles return to action Tuesday (Sept. 15) at Putnam County where they’ll take on Putnam County (5 p.m.) and Cedar Shoals (6 p.m.) at Putnam County.
