The East Jackson boys and girls soccer victories left Cedar Shoals with a pair of one-goal victories Friday (Mar. 25) to gain more momentum ahead of their last three region games of the season.
The Lady Eagles defeated the Jaguars 1-0 with their only goal coming from Megan Gates at the 26th minute. She lofted her shot from the top of the box and the goalkeeper could only get her fingertips on the ball.
East Jackson (5-3, 2-0 Region 8-AAA) dominated possession and had numerous chances to add to its lead, but couldn't slip another shot past Cedar Shoals' keeper. Summer Huskin came closest with a 25-yard free kick deflected by t6he keeper at the last second. The Lady Eagles weren't challenged on defense however, leading to the 1-0 win.
"I think the wind had some factor," said Meredith Gallman on why the Eagles struggled to find a second goal. "We took 48 shots and only one went in. We had a little disconnection between the midfield and offense. Midfield wings weren't moving up quick enough. If we can get that connection back, we'll be doing well."
East Jackson makes one final charge at the region championship this week. The Lady Eagles host Monroe Area on Monday (Mar. 28), Franklin County on Tuesday (Mar. 29) and Oconee County on Friday (Apr. 1).
"I'm hoping they're going to keep their spirits up, play hard and play at their level," Gallman said. "I'm excited for the next three games."
EAST JACKSON (BOYS) 2, CEDAR SHOALS 1
Isael Guerra's two goals were all East Jackson needed to defeat Cedar Shoals on Friday (Mar. 25).
The Eagles won 2-1, which gives the team some positive momentum before a week of three region games that will decide the Region 8-AAA Championship. The Eagles host Monroe Area on Monday (Mar. 28), Franklin County on Tuesday (Mar. 29) and Oconee County on Friday (Apr. 1).
"The win tonight was so important because we do have a big week," said head coach Derek Davis. "Winning this game tonight, especially against a really good opponent and a friendly rival, this is huge for us
"We couldn't have asked for a better situation going into a week in which our whole region season is determined."
Neither squad dominated possession, but the East Jackson (9-1-1, 2-0 Region 8-AAA) capitalized when it had the ball. Guerra outran the Jaguars defense to set up a 1-on-1 matchup with their goalkeeper at the 12th minute. His shot slipped into the net to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
"Thankfully we have some speed and I thought we matched up well," Davis said. "Some of our guys have learned how to play like that. When opponents have that kind of speed, our guys are learning how to space themselves properly and work with that."
Guerra later scored on a penalty kick at the 45th minute to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead. Cedar Shoals cut the score to 2-1 with a penalty kick of its own at the 48th minute. That was the only goal allowed by Roberto Calix who saved everything else that came his way, including in a 1-on-1 situation at the 49th minute.
"He's amazing," Davis said of Calix. "That's why he's one of the best goalkeepers you'll see anywhere. Robby Calix kept us safe with a lot of great saves. [Cedar Shoals] had a lot of great opportunities themselves so he kept us in the game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.