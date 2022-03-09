East Jackson’s entry into the region schedule was a success Friday (Mar. 4). The Eagles defeated Stephens County in two games. The girls won a competitive 2-0 matchup, while Robby Calix’s clean sheet led the boys to a 2-0 win. Ben Garcia and Edward Trejo scored for Stephens County.
The Eagles continue region play on Friday (Mar. 11) at Hart County. The Lady Eagles are currently 3-3 overall and 1-0 in Region 8-AAA. The boys are 6-1-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 8-AAA.
