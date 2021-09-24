East Jackson’s bats came alive Thursday (Sept. 23) night at Monroe Area, leading the team to a lopsided win over Region 8-AAA rival Monroe Area.
The Eagles defeated the Purple Hurricanes 12-6 to complete the season sweep, their first of the 2021 season. The win also puts East Jackson by itself in third place in the region standings, ahead of Hart County.
Amy Nixon and Isabel Harrison both went 3-of-5 at the plate with a pair of runs. Harrison added three RBIs and she pitched the entire game, striking out 10 batters. Haley Barnett had a perfect 2-of-2 night at the plate with three RBIs and two walks. Marlee Wilkes went 2-of-4 with three RBIs.
Hannah Williamson scored the Eagles’ first run of the game after a leadoff walk in the second inning. Wilkes drove her home with an infield single and the Eagles led 1-0 after two innings.
East Jackson broke the game open with four runs in the third inning, scoring all of them with two outs. Nixon hit a two-out to left field to spark the rally and she scored on Harrison’s double to left field. The Eagles led 3-0 and weren’t finished.
Debra Crow and Williamson walked to load the bases. A wild pitch allowed Harrison to score and a hard ground ball by Barnett brought Crowe and Williamson home. East Jackson led 5-0. Nixon extended the lead to 6-0 in the fourth inning with a single up the middle that allowed Abby Wilson to score from second base.
Monroe Area cut the lead to 6-2 with a home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, but it did little to take momentum away from the Eagles. After Crowe, Williamson and Barnett walked with two outs in the sixth inning, Wilkes doubled to center field to extend the Eagles’ lead to 8-2.
The Hurricanes threatened East Jackson’s lead for the first time in the bottom of the sixth inning with a three-run rally to cut the score to 8-5, but Harrison squashed the comeback with a three-pitch strikeout after allowing the fifth run.
The Eagles put the game away with a four-run seventh inning. Wilson and Nixon hit one-out singles, setting up a two-RBI double for Harrison. Crowe’s liner to center field brought Harrison home. Crowe was caught stealing second base, but Williamson responded with an infield single. She scored East Jackson’s 12th run on Barnett’s fly ball to left field. East Jackson led 12-5.
Monroe Area didn’t go down easy, however, opening the bottom of the seventh inning with three singles to bring home one run. On the same play, East Jackson’s defense caught a runner advancing to third base for one out and that was the beginning of the end. Harrison struck out the next batter before pitching the last one into a routine groundball for Barnett. East jackson won 12-6.
The Eagles host Stephens County on Monday (Sept. 27), looking for their second sweep of the season. East Jackson also travels to Franklin County on Tuesday (Sept. 28) and ends the regular season on Wednesday (Sept. 29) at home against Hart County.
