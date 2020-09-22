Hannah Williamson scored off an error on a Debra Crowe ground ball in the bottom of the seventh inning as East Jackson won 6-5 over visiting Winder-Barrow Monday (Sept. 21) in non-region play.
The Bulldoggs tied the game 5-5 with two runs in the top of the seventh before Williamson was hit by a pitch in the bottom half of the inning and eventually came around to score with two outs.
The Eagles won despite being outhit 8-3.
Isabel Harrison threw seven innings for the win, allowing five runs, three of which were earned, with no walks and nine strikeouts.
"Isabel Harrison pitched really well and we put the ball in play all night," East Jackson coach Will Bartlett said. "We were able to put some pressure on them and capitalize on enough of their miscues to come out on top.
