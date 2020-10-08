East Jackson wrapped up its Region 8-AAA regular-season slate with a 9-0 home loss to first-place Franklin County.
The Eagles (8-12, 3-7 Region 8-AAA), who were limited to one hit in the defeat, only trailed 2–0 after five innings, but the Lions struck for seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to bring the run rule into effect.
