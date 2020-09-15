The East Jackson softball team fell to Oconee County for the second time in as many days, losing 12-1 in five innings Tuesday (Sept. 15) on the road in Region 8-AAA play.
The Warriors, who beat the Eagles 8-0 on Monday (Sept. 14), built a big lead early, scoring five runs in the first inning and six more in the second inning.
East Jackson (5-9, 1-4 Region 8-AAA), which led 1-0 briefly in the first inning, was held to three hits.
Emma Anderson (1-for-2) drove in the Eagles' lone run.
East Jackson returns to action on the road Thursday (5:30 p.m.) at Hart County in region play.
