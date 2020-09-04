Behind 15 hits, the East Jackson softball team earned its first region win — and did so in convincing fashion.
The Eagles beat 8-AAA opponent Monroe Area 11-4 on the road Thursday (Sept. 3), improving to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in region competition.
“We hit the ball really well (Thursday),” East Jackson coach Will Bartlett said. “We actually made some really bad outs on the bases, which took away some RBI chances for the next batters. We played really sound defense.”
East Jackson scored three runs each in the third, fourth and fifth innings en route to the seven-run win.
Lindsey Little led the offense, going 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs. Madison Bruce was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, while Isabel Harrison was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Emma Anderson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
“I think every starter had a hit (Thursday), which was awesome, and we were able to get some game experience for a couple of our freshmen as well,” Bartlett said. “Lots of hard hit balls, especially from some players who had been struggling so far.
“We had some clutch two-out RBIs by Isabel Harrison, Lindsey Little and Emma Anderson to really break the game open. It is especially good to see Isabel and Emma square up some balls this week and get that needed boost of confidence after struggling in the first few games.”
In the circle, Harrison and Little each threw three innings and allowed three hits and two runs. Both runs charged to Harrison were earned, while Little allowed one earned run. Alexis Couch worked the final inning, allowing one hit and no runs.
“So that was really beneficial to get all three pitchers work,” Bartlett said.
The Eagles finished with two wins — one in region play, one outside of it — during the week, one in which they returned from a two-week hiatus due to COVID-19 exposure protocol.
“Hopefully we can just continue to build on the confidence that the hitters have at the plate right now and continue to play sound defense make the routine plays and be good teammates,” Bartlett said. “Any win in region play is a good win, and getting back to .500 in region is huge. With only six teams in the region this year, every win is key.”
East Jackson returns to action Wednesday (Sept. 9) at home against Banks County in a non-region matchup.
“After taking off for two weeks, the players were hurting (Thursday) night, so the Labor day holiday is at a good time so we can rest and recover for a big week next week,” Bartlett said.
