COMMERCE – The East Jackson softball team continued its winning ways on Thursday, this time by defeating Monroe Area in five innings.
The Eagles defeated their Region 8-AAA foe 10-2. East Jackson only recorded five hits, but it made the most of eight errors and four walks committed by the Hurricanes. Isabel Harrison also did her part in the circle, tossing five strikeouts and allowing just two hits through the entire game. Haley Barnett led the Eagle offense with a pair of RBIs.
“I’m excited, the girls played well,” said head coach Jerry Boatner. “They hit the ball well, the pitcher threw strikes, we played pressure ball. We laid down about three good bunts, had two or three stolen bases. It’s coming, we’re getting better.
“One thing about [Isabel} is she is going to be consistent, you know what you’re going to get with her. You have to beat her. They didn’t hit the ball hard but a couple of times off her. She keeps us in the games. She throws strikes, doesn’t walk a lot of people and she’s hard to hit.”
East Jackson (3-2, 2-1 Region 8-AAA) opened the game with two fantastic innings. Abby Wilson started the first inning with a walk before stealing second base and running to third base on Amy Nixon’s bunt. Debra Crowe drove Wilson home with a hard grounder to shortstop. An error allowed Crowe to reach first base safely. Barnett cleared the bases with a line drive to center field to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead.
Monroe Area (2-7, 0-3 Region 8-AAA) scored a run in the top of the second to cut the score to 3-1, but the Eagles responded with another three-run inning.
Araya Underwood led off the inning with a double to right field Wilson reached base again with a single to center field to place runners on the corners with one out. An error by the catcher allowed Underwood to score and Wilson managed to reach third base. Nixon’s ground ball to second base created another error and allowed Wilson to score. Harrison’s double to center field brought Nixon home, extending the Eagles’ lead to 6-1.
East Jackson led 6-2 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. Three infield errors allowed Marlee Wilkes, Underwood and Avery Pulliam to load the bases. Wilson drew a walk to bring a seventh run home. The game ended when Harrison hit a two-out pop fly to center field. Underwood, Pulliam and Wilson all scored when the center fielder dropped the ball.
East Jackson takes a break from Region 8-AAA action on Friday (Sept. 3) when it travels to Elbert County. The Eagles resume region play on Thursday (Sept. 9) at home against Franklin County.
