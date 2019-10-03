In 2018, the East Jackson Eagles saw the season come to an end in the first round of the Region 8-AAA tournament.
The story was the same for the conclusion of the 2019 season. Instead of Franklin County being the opponent, though, it was Morgan County.
The Eagles were swept Saturday (Sept. 28) by Morgan County 7-4 and 10-5. The Eagles finished the season with a 7-21 record.
After falling in Game 1, the Eagles looked poised to force a Game 3, jumping out to an early 4-0 lead in Game 2. Morgan County chipped into the lead with two runs in the second and one in the third.
With the Eagles leading 4-3, the team pushed the lead to 5-3 after four innings. The sixth and seventh innings, though, belonged to Morgan County.
Morgan County tied the game with two runs in the sixth, followed by five game-sealing runs in the seventh.
The Eagles finished the game with 11 hits, led by Isabel Harrison's three hits. Julie Chancey finished the game with two RBIs. Harrison and Ashlyn Trimble combined to pitch all seven innings, recording five strikeouts. The Eagles' defense committed five errors.
In the Game 1 loss, the Eagles led 2-1 after the top of the third, but Morgan County plated four runs and never relinquished the lead. The Eagles collected 12 hits to Morgan's eight, but the defense committed two errors to Morgan's zero.
Chancey, Emma Anderson and Madison Bruce had two hits apiece. Trimble and Harrison pitched six innings and recorded five strikeouts.
Oconee Co. 17, East Jackson 5 (Sept. 25): The Eagles trailed 9-0 before scoring their first run of the game in the top of the third. The game ended after four innings. The team had nine hits, but the defense committed seven errors. Lindsey Little and Isabel Harrison had two hits apiece.
Jefferson 4, East Jackson 2 (Sept. 24): Hannah Williamson recorded two of the team's eight hits. Ashlyn Trimble pitched all seven innings and recorded five strikeouts. After trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the third, the Eagles scored one run to cut into the deficit. After Jefferson scored two more runs, the Eagles' final run came in the seventh.
