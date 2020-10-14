Playing in the decisive third game of the Region 8-AAA play-in series with Hart County, the East Jackson softball team fell 9-1 in five innings on the road Tuesday (Oct. 13) to end the season.
The Eagles were limited to two hits in the loss.
East Jackson trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the third, but Hart County scored seven unanswered runs over the next three innings to bring the run rule into effect.
The Eagles closed the year at 9-14.
