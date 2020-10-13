The Region 8-AAA play-in series between East Jackson and Hart County couldn’t be settled after one day.
The squads split a Monday (Oct. 12) doubleheader at Hart County in this best-of-three series, which will determine who will advance to the Region 8-AAA semifinals and clinch a state tournament berth.
East Jackson won the first game 5-4, while Hart County took the nightcap 9-8 to force a Game 3 on Tuesday (Oct. 13).
In Game 1, the Eagles posted four scores in the top of the sixth inning to rally from a 2-1 deficit.
Isabel Harrison went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Madison Bruce went 2-for-4. Harrison’s two-run double in the top of the sixth inning put the Eagles up 5-2.
Harrison went all seven innings in the circle, allowing five hits, four runs (two earned) and four walks while striking out seven batters.
In a seesaw contest in Game 2, Hart County led 6-1 before the Eagles rallied for two runs in the fourth inning and four more in the sixth inning to take a 7-6 lead. But the Bulldogs, on the brink elimination, stormed back with three seventh-inning runs to regain the lead for good.
Harrison went 3-for-3 and scored four runs in the Game 2 loss. Abby Wilson drove in four runs without the benefit of a hit. Hannah Williamson was 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Bruce went 2-for-4.
East Jackson and Hart County were set to play in the decisive Game 3 Tuesday (Oct. 13) at 5 p.m. at Hart County.
The winner will face Oconee County at noon Wednesday (Oct. 14) at Franklin County.
