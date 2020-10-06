The East Jackson softball team was handed a second straight loss by Hart County, falling 7-4 Tuesday (Oct. 6) on the road after losing to the Bulldogs 6-2 on Oct. 1.
The Eagles squandered a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning after Hart County scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and four more in the sixth inning.
Madison Bruce had a big offensive night in the loss, going 2-for-3 with two doubles.
East Jackson (8-12, 3-6 Region 8-AAA) will play Thursday (Oct. 8, 5:30 p.m.) on the road at Franklin County.
