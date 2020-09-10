The East Jackson softball team scored six unanswered runs Wednesday (Sept. 9) to down visiting Banks County 6-2.
Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Eagles (3-4) took the lead for good when Emma Anderson and Amy Nixon scored after a single from Debrah Crowe. Madison Bruce then extended the lead to 5-2 with an RBI single to score Crowe. Anderson then singled home Hannah Williamson in the bottom of the sixth for the final margin of victory.
In the circle, Eagle pitchers held Banks County (4-7), the defending Class AA state champions, to just four hits. Isabel Harrison threw five innings, allowing two hits and two unearned runs. She walked one batter and struck out three.
Lindsey Little then threw two shutout innings to close out the game, allowing no hits or walks with one strikeout.
East Jackson returns to action Thursday (Sept. 10) at 5:30 p.m. at Franklin County in a Region 8-AAA game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.