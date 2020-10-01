The East Jackson softball team’s three-game winning streak ended Thursday (Oct. 1) with a 6-2 loss to visiting region opponent Hart County.
The Eagles (8-10, 3-5 Region 8-AAA) saw a 2-0 lead disappear when the Bulldogs plated five runs in the top of the fifth inning.
East Jackson committed five errors in the loss. Five of the six runs allowed by Eagle starting pitcher Isabel Harrison were unearned. Harrison threw seven innings, allowing just four hits and no walks while striking out three batters.
Madison Bruce led the Eagles, going 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. Lindsey Little went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
East Jackson returns to action Tuesday (Oct. 6) at Hart County in region play.
