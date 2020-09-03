The East Jackson softball team, having recently returned from a two-week layoff, got into the win column for the first time this season.
The Eagles beat Oglethorpe County 9-7 at home on Wednesday (Sept. 3), improving to 1-3 on the year.
East Jackson broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the third inning with six runs to take a 9-3 lead. Hannah Williamson, Emma Anderson and Madison Bruce all had RBI singles, while Debrah Crowe (sacrifice fly), Myla Pulliam (ground out) and Isabel Harrison (sacrifice fly) also drove in runs during the inning.
The Patriots scored two runs each in the fifth and seventh innings, but the Eagles were able to hold them off for the win.
Anderson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Eagles, while Abby Wilson was 2-for-2.
Lindsey Little threw 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowing four hits, five runs (all earned) and three walks with two strikeouts.
Isabel Harrison worked the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing three hits, two runs (one earned), two walks and two strikeouts.
East Jackson returns to region play Thursday (Sept. 3) at 5:30 p.m. at Monroe Area.
