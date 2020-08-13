The East Jackson softball team fell to 0-3 with a 2-0 road loss to Class AAAAAA Winder-Barrow on Tuesday (Aug. 11). East Jackson was limited to four hits in the defeat.
East Jackson fell behind 1-0 after the first inning and that score held until the sixth inning when Winder-Barrow picked up an insurance run.
The Eagles received a strong performance from Isabel Harrison, who threw five innings, allowing four hits, an earned run and a walk. She struck out five batters. Alexis Couch came on in relief and threw one inning, allowing three hits and one earned run.
East Jackson hosts cross-town opponent Commerce Thursday (Aug. 13) at 5:30 p.m.
