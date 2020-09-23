East Jackson’s Isabel Harrison fired a three-hitter as the Eagles defeated Region 8-AAA opponent Stephens County 2-1 on the road Tuesday (Sept. 22), avenging a 12-2 loss earlier this season.
Harrison issued just one walk and allowed the Indians’ lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning after East Jackson grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top half of the inning.
A bunt single from Harrison scored Madison Bruce, while Lindsey Little later singled home Harrison with two outs. Stephens County pulled within a run with a home run from Jasmine Lowery in the bottom half of the inning.
Stephens County put two runners on in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Harrison forced a pair of ground outs to end the game.
Madison Bruce went 2-for-3 with a double to lead East Jackson, which finished with seven hits off Stephens County pitcher Allie Huff.
The Eagles play Region 8-AAA opponent Monroe Area Thursday (Sept. 24) at home at 5:30 p.m.
