After a half century as a head coach, it only took a few years as an assistant for Jerry Boatner to get the itch to lead his own program again.
“I want to be the one in charge of a program because I’ve done it for 50 years,” Boatner said, “and I just like being in charge and being able to do things my way.”
And now he will, again.
The 75-year-old Boatner, who won an astounding 1,812 games and 22 state titles combined as a baseball and softball coach in Mississippi for 50 years, was announced as East Jackson’s softball coach on March 10. Boatner, who spent the past three seasons as a community baseball coach for West Jackson Middle School, talked Thursday (March 18) about his motivations for seeking another head coaching post.
“The challenge … It’s a challenge to be able to work those girls and see what we can do,” Boatner said. “Our goal is to be the best team in Class AAA.”
The best is something Boatner is used to being. He won a Mississippi-record 610 softball games with eight state titles at West Lauderdale High School from 1990-2008.
Boatner said he's looking forward to returning to softball where the small-ball approach fits his coaching style.
“I’m very aggressive, and I like small ball,” Boatner said. “In Mississippi, we really bunted a lot and we put a lot of pressure on the defense and softball is more conducive to that. I think that will be right up my alley.”
Boatner said his plan is for his team to outwork its opponents, and reiterated the importance of pressuring the opposing defense.
“Our philosophy is pressure, pressure, pressure,” he said. “And we want to put a lot of pressure and make the defense make the plays, and we’re going to work extremely hard in doing that.”
Boatner also said he missed coaching girls.
“They’ll listen to you,” he said. “You don’t have the discipline problems that you do with boys.”
Upon meeting with his new players, he told them to adhere to four ideals: discipline, attention to detail, responsibility and playing with energy.
“We’re going to demand that,” Boatner said. “We’re going to get it out of them, and we’re going to try to outwork our opponent.”
He’s also intent on developing the feeder program to the varsity, which he said is crucial. Boatner said in Mississippi he practiced his middle school team more than the varsity.
“Because the varsity, you had them for four or five years, but the middle school, you just had them one or two years,” Boatner said. “We put so much emphasis on the middle school, it’s unreal. That’s where it’s at.”
Meanwhile, long-time Mississippi resident said he’s enjoying life in Georgia. He and his wife, whom he married in 2009, relocated to the Peach State in 2018 to be closer to her family. The two live in Traditions of Braselton.
“We wanted to watch her grandkids play ball,” he said. “They’re getting into high school and middle school.”
Boatner noted “there are a lot of good ball players” in Georgia, and pointed to the popularity of travel ball in the state.
“A lot bigger here than it was in Mississippi,” he said. “We’ve kind of got to get used to that.”
But Boatner is also eager to start the second act of his long career. He’ll begin four-on-one workouts with his players in April and hold tryouts in May.
“We’re excited, pumped up and ready to go,” Boatner said. “Can’t wait.”
