Here's a round-up of yesterday's spring sports action:
SOCCER
•Jackson Co. (boys) 3, Dawson Co. 1: Hunter Lumley scored two goals, and Josh Frias added a goal as the Panthers improved to 3-1-1. Axel Castrejon recorded an assist, and goalkeeper Parker Garrison had three saves. Jackson County hosts Lumpkin County Friday (Feb. 19, 7 p.m.).
BASEBALL
•Banks Co. 15, East Jackson 5: The Eagles dropped their season opener at Banks County as the Leopards scored all their runs over the course of the third, fourth and fifth innings. The game was tied 0-0 entering the bottom of the third.
Five different East Jackson players had one hit each, while Dylan Varner and Randy Smith drove in runs. The Eagles host Tallulah Falls Friday (Feb. 19, 5:30 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.