East Jackson’s Austin Ackerman picked up a first-place finish and set two school records at the Shiver Me Timbers meet Saturday (Jan. 9) hosted by Tallulah Falls in Clarksville.
Ackerman won the boys’ 200-yard individual medley, setting a school record in that event, and placed second in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke, also establishing a school record.
Other top-10 finishers were Mason Day (10th, boys’ 100-yard freestyle) and Drew Cameron (10th, boy’s 100-yard breaststroke).
East Jackson finished sixth in the combined standings in the meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.